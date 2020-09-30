This Throwback Image from IPL Match Leaves Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Nostalgic

As the Indian Premier League has taken over television screens and kept the cricket enthusiasts engaged amid an otherwise stressful year, fans are also recounting some moments from earlier seasons.

A recent Instagram post by Bollywood photographer Manav Manglani has taken Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans on a nostalgic trip. The images show Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta with SSR in one of the earlier matches of the IPL. In a collage of two image, Rajput is seen cheering for the team along with Zinta and in another one, both are watching the game.

The image received overwhelming reactions from Rajput’s fans who said they miss the actor. One of the fans commented, “Miss you Sushant sir pure soul gone too soon.”

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. The actor was last seen in Dil Bechara which was his last movie and released posthumously. Since movie halls are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie was released on Disney Hotstar, an OTT platform.

Dil Bechara was a remake of Hollywood movie Fault in Our Stars which was based on John Green’s book by the same name. The movie was a directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra who is also a casting director. Chhabra had given Rajput his first Bollywood break in Kai Po Che which had come out in 2013.

Sushant Singh Rajput and his connection with cricket became professional through movies like Kai Po Che, where he played a cricket coach for children. He took his cricket skills to the next level in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which came out in 2016 on this day.

The movie depicted the unknown side of former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It showed how Dhoni juggled between his Railways job and cricket practice, while convincing his family to let him go full professional. The film also starred Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in integral roles. The biopic film has been directed by Neeraj Pandey.