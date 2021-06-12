This Tribal Hamlet in TN Remains Untouched by Covid-19, and They Need No Masks or Sanitiser

Agamalai, a remote tribal hamlet in Tamil Nadu’s Theni, district has never reported any Covid-19 cases so far. While people are making various efforts to defend themselves against the deadly disease, villagers at a tribal hamlet in Theni wear no masks, use no sanitisers but still live without any symptoms or fear of infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fortified by the Western Ghats, the Theni district is home to a large number of tribal people from various villages including Meghamalai, Vellimalai and Agamalai. Good old practices, such as natural living and eating habits, have helped sustainable increase in their immune power that results in zero Covid-19 cases.

The main crops grown here are banana, cardamom, tea, lemon and cotton. Farmers carry their agricultural outcomes with the help of horses. It is about 2 to 3 km from one village to another. More than 2,000 tribal people live in the area, surrounded by scenic beauty. Amidst the mountains, they are dependent on nature for natural air to breathe, natural food to eat and clean water from the forest hills.

“We, the tribes who know about the deadly virus, are living with precautionary measures, not moving from one area to another, and none of them from other places are allowed to enter. Beyond that, we allow the newcomers demanding to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. And there is not enough awareness among the tribal people about the vaccines being provided by the Government,” said Abhikumar, a tribal youth.

Tribal hamlets like Agamalai are an example of how nature never abandons those who live in harmony with nature. At the same time, social activists are demanding that the State should take necessary steps to vaccinate the villagers against Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here