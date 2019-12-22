Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'This Type of Oppression Will Not Work': Priyanka Gandhi Demands Release of Arrested Cong Worker Sadaf Zafar

SHO Hazratganj Police Station Dheerendra Pratap Kushwaha on Sunday said that the Congress worker was arrested in Lucknow along with other anti-CAA protestors and sent to jail.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
'This Type of Oppression Will Not Work': Priyanka Gandhi Demands Release of Arrested Cong Worker Sadaf Zafar
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that party worker Sadaf Zafar who was arrested during a protest against the amended citizenship act be released immediately.

SHO Hazratganj Police Station Dheerendra Pratap Kushwaha on Sunday said that the Congress worker was arrested in Lucknow along with other protestors and sent to jail.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Our party worker Sadaf Zafar was telling the cops to catch unruly elements, but, the UP Police beat her up badly and arrested her. She has two children. This is high-handedness (jyaadtee) and this type of oppression will not work."

