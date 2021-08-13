This Ujjain Temple Opens Once a Year on Nag Panchami

The portals of Nagchandreshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain were opened on the intervening night of August 12 and 13. The portals have been opened for the occasion of Nag Panchmi, which is being observed today this year.

The temple located in the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple opens once a year on Nag Panchmi. Priests at the Nagchandreshwar temple offered prayers on Friday morning without the presence of devotees due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The entry of common devotees has been banned at the Nagchandreshwar temple, though devotees are allowed ‘darshan’ at Mahakaleshwar temple from 5 am to 9 pm.

The unique aspect of Nagchandreshwar temple is that its portals open only on Nag Panchmi for devotees. The temple remains shut throughout the year. However, devotees will not be allowed to perform rituals inside the temple this year again due to the coronavirus situation. They can take solace by virtually visiting the temple on the official website and mobile app of Mahakaleshwar temple.

Nag Panchami is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Nagchandreshwar whose temple is situated on the second floor of the 11th century Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Inside the temple are the rare idols of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati placed on Sheshnag.

The temple usually welcomes 2-3 lakh devotees every year, but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the followers of Lord Shiv to stay home and enjoy the darshan virtually. Devotees who wish to livestream the darshan can visit the official website at www.mahakaleshwar.nic.in or directly follow this Youtube link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IK8Ge_bcTIM.

Several other religious festivals have also been curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Kanwar Yatra, Char Dham Yatra and other pilgrimages have been cancelled by the respective state governments to restrict the spread of Coronavirus infections as the country has just come out of the shocks of the second Covid-19 wave.

MP: Portals of Nagchandreshwar temple at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain opened at 12 am last night on Naag Panchami. Priests offered prayers without participation of common devotees, due to COVID.Devotees will be allowed 'darshan' only at Mahakaleshwar temple from 5 am to 9 pm. pic.twitter.com/NDlLsHAsir — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

