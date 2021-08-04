This Unique Indian Railways' Station Falls in Both MP and Rajasthan

The Bhawani Mandi railway station in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district has a unique specialty. One end of the station lies in Rajasthan while the other end falls in Madhya Pradesh. Hence, any train which halts at the station is found spreading in both the states with half the rakes resting in Madhya Pradesh and the other half lying in bordering Rajasthan. This unique phenomenon is possible due to the geographical position of Bhawani Mandi railway station.

Bhawani Mandi railway station is situated on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border. Passengers can find the names of both the states written at the station on opposite ends highlighting Bhawani Mandi’s geographical privilege.

The station is built on the Delhi-Mumbai route and facilitates multiple trains between both the states and beyond.

Another specialty of the Bhawani Mandi station is that while the ticket window is situated in Madhya Pradesh, the passengers buying the tickets right outside the counter stand in Rajasthan. The travellers also get to have a unique experience as both the states are just meters apart at the station.

It’s not just the railway station that stretches into both the states, some houses built on the border area of Jhalawar district also fall in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Some of the houses even have their front entrance opening to Bhensoda Mandi in Madhya Pradesh, while the backdoor falls in Bhawani Mandi in Rajasthan.

The proximity has also led to people of Madhya Pradesh becoming dependent on Bhawani Mandi for business, transport, health, education and other important matters. Even as people living on border areas benefit from the facilities in both the states, smugglers and other criminals also use it to their advantage. Several incidents have been reported in which criminals flee to the other side of the border after committing a crime, and then the police find it difficult to initiate action due to jurisdiction issues.

