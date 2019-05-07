Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

This Unique School in Guwahati Accepts Plastic As Fees, Teaches Students How to Recycle

The institute, situated in Pamohi village, was started by Mazin Mukhtar and Parmita Sarma who were shocked to see people create a bonfire out of used plastic items in order to beat the winter cold. Btoh decided to create awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution.

Tulika Devi | News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Unique School in Guwahati Accepts Plastic As Fees, Teaches Students How to Recycle
Students at Akshar School recycle plastic items on the premises.
Loading...
Guwahati: Used plastic is seen as a waste product everywhere but for the students of a Guwahati school, it is no less than gold. For them, used plastic is the means to procure free education.

Situated in the village of Pamohi, Akshar School accepts fee only in the form of plastic waste. This started since the day of its inception in 2016. Students bring in plastic waste to the school each day, where they are taught how to recycle and reuse the product. This helps them learn about the health hazards of burning plastic in the open. The plastic waste collected from students is then used to make different kinds of items in the school compound.

“Akshar's model teaches students to take responsibility for their surroundings and to strive to improve them,” says the school on its website. “Students pay their school fees in the form of clean plastic waste from their homes and participate in the school Recycling Centre while learning environmental science.”

This unique initiative was started by Mazin Mukhtar and Parmita Sarma. Mukhtar wished to work for the education sector in the state – he was helped in this endeavour by Sharma, a student from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

When the school was first started, it had just 20 students; now, seven teachers look after at least one hundred students. It runs classes from one to nine for students of four to 15 years of age.

The founders said they were shocked to see people create a bonfire out of used plastic items in order to beat the winter cold. Mukhtar and Sarma immediately decided to create hazards of plastic pollution.

Initially, they came up against a roadblock as most parents were unwilling to send an earning member to study. But they created a curriculum that would fit the financial needs of the families while providing their children with proper education.

Each student needs to collect at least 25 waste items each week after which they are taught how to recycle them — the school teaches them how to make construction material by recycling waste plastic.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram