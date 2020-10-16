News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

This US Presidential Election Is About Good Versus Evil Policies: Trump Supporters

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The 2020 presidential elections has emerged as a choice between good and evil policies, supporters of President Donald Trump in this city of North Carolina, a battleground state, believe. As thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Pitt-Greenville airport in North Carolina to see and listen to the Republican leader, his first election rally in the state after his coronavirus infection, a large number of them listed his stand on abortion, religious liberty, right to own a gun, illegal immigration and health care as some of the key reasons to support the president in his re-election bid.

Jha Greenville (US): The 2020 presidential elections has emerged as a choice between good and evil policies, supporters of President Donald Trump in this city of North Carolina, a battleground state, believe. As thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Pitt-Greenville airport in North Carolina on Thursday to see and listen to the Republican leader, his first election rally in the state after his coronavirus infection, a large number of them listed his stand on abortion, religious liberty, right to own a gun, illegal immigration and health care as some of the key reasons to support the president in his re-election bid.

We have good policies, and we have evil policies. This is the choice we have this year, Brandi Kraus, a part time accountant and a fulltime stay-at-home mother, told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 16, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...