This US Presidential Election Is About Good Versus Evil Policies: Trump Supporters
The 2020 presidential elections has emerged as a choice between good and evil policies, supporters of President Donald Trump in this city of North Carolina, a battleground state, believe. As thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Pitt-Greenville airport in North Carolina to see and listen to the Republican leader, his first election rally in the state after his coronavirus infection, a large number of them listed his stand on abortion, religious liberty, right to own a gun, illegal immigration and health care as some of the key reasons to support the president in his re-election bid.
October 16, 2020
We have good policies, and we have evil policies. This is the choice we have this year, Brandi Kraus, a part time accountant and a fulltime stay-at-home mother, told .
