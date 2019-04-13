English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Video of a Dog Singing at Keertan is All You Need to See Today
As devotees perform a keertan at the temple, the adorable white canine joins them and starts crooning to the devotional song.
A video showing a dog crooning along to a bhajan at a temple in Maharashtra’s Pune
A video showing a dog crooning along to a keertan at a temple in Maharashtra’s Pune is winning hearts online.
The 1:05 minute long clip was posted online by Twitter user @sudhmadate recently and has since garnered nearly 2,000 retweets and 4,500 likes.
“This devout little dog belongs to my friend's factory. Every Thursday evening, without fail, he walks over to the temple next door and joins the keertan. Then he has his share of prasad and trots back home. Every single Thursday!” she wrote.
As devotees perform a keertan at the temple, the adorable white canine joins them and starts crooning to the devotional song.
Going by the comments on the post, the video seems to have touched the hearts of many a Twitter users. “A story of compassion that goes beyond humans, embracing even a dog,” wrote one.
Another said that the video had brought tears to her eyes. “In our Santana Dharma, all living beings experience Bhakthi. All living beings are blessed with the opportunity to touch divinity. Seeing this "Bhairavar" sing along with the group was incredibly heartwarming.”
Another one felt the “sweet puppo deserves all the love and attention he has been receiving and thanks so much for capturing this. Made my day.”
