Budget Highlights
This Village in Uttar Pradesh Has a ‘Cycle Bank’ to Help Girls Reach School on Time
The girls in this village were about to abandon their studies as they could not reach school on time as there was no means of transport to help them reach on time.
The cycle bank in this school has 15 cycles.
Lucknow: Deepmala of Chandwara village in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh was on the verge of leaving her studies. Reason? She used to get late to school as she had to walk down few kilometers from her house in Chandwara village. Like Deepmala, other girls in this village were about to abandon their studies as they could not reach school on time.
The girls then raised the issue with their Gram Pradhan (village head) Prakashini Jaiswal, who came up with a unique idea to help girls reach their school on time. Jaiswal decided to form one of its kind ‘Cycle Bank’ in order to help the girls.
The idea was discussed and help poured in from all the sides. Around 10 cycles were bought after pooling the money and were given to the girls. The girls got cycles from ‘Kishori Cycle Bank’ set by Jaiswal.
"Had I not got a cycle from this Cycle Bank, I would have left studies midway. There was no option as my family couldn't afford a new cycle for me," recalls Deepmala.
The Cycle Bank was set up in order to help the girls reach school on time. The cycles are given to these girls till the time they complete their studies. After the girls are out of the school, they return the cycles to the bank and are given to other girls. After the success of this innovative idea five more cycles were bought by Jaiswal and now the ‘Kishori Cycle Bank’ has 15 cycles benefitting 15 girls.
Gram Pradhan of Chandwara village, Jaiswal said, “We came to know after a small survey that the girls were unable to attend school as they could not reach their school on time. Many were about to leave their studies. I then discussed the issue with social workers and people of the village and we came up with the idea of Cycle Bank. Educated girls are an asset to the society.”
Located approximately around 35 kilomteres from the state capital, Chandwara village in Barabanki district has been known as for its innovative thinking. The village is fully digitised with wi-fi spots, internet facilities and even CCTV for surveillance.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
