'This Was Psychologically Draining': J&K Leader Sajad Lone Freed from Detention 5 Days Short of a Year

Senior politician and People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Friday said that he had been released from house arrest just five days before the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370, when he was detained.

"Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," Lone tweeted.

On 5 August 2019, the Indian Government, revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra, close aide of detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, were shifted from the MLAs hostel to their residences, where they remained under house arrest. Many politicians, lawyers, businessmen and activists were placed under detention after the Centre's abrogation of Article 370.

After his release, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Friday that was good to hear about it. "Good to hear that Sajad Lone has been released from illegal house arrest. I hope others under similar illegal detention will also be released without delay."

The National Conference on July 13 had moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking early release of 16 party members who have been detained at their houses "illegally" since August 5 last year, the day the Centre announced withdrawal of the erstwhile state's special status.

NC president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah and NC vice president Omar Abdullah filed the habeas corpus petitions, challenging "the unconstitutional and illegal house detention" of senior leaders and functionaries, according to a party statement.