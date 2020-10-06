Thomas Out Of Women's Major; Caddie Has Virus

Washington (AP) Charlotte Thomas has withdrawn from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. Thomas dropped out because she was in close contact with the caddie and will begin a 14-day quarantine. The 27-year-old Thomas was among the field set to play beginning Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

A rookie in 2019, Thomas tied for 54th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last weekend and tied for 35th in the Cambia Portland Classic last month. She did not make the cut in the Ana Inspiration, the last major for women. Isi Gabsa is now in the field at the Women’s PGA Championship. Paula Reto is the first alternate. (AP) .

