Those Accused of Sedition Should not be Allowed to Enter Parliament, Says Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said those facing serious charges such as sedition should not be allowed to enter Parliament.The Sena leader was served a notice by the Election Commission for his remark that Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai constituency in Bihar, should be defeated at any cost.Speaking to PTI here, Raut said such serious charges are pressed only when there is enough incriminating material."Cases of serious nature such as sedition are levelled only when there is enough information to prove grave wrongdoing. When the government takes such a stand against somebody, the Election Commission and Supreme Court should take cognisance and not allow such persons to enter Parliament at all," the Rajya Sabha member said.While Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel has been barred from contesting polls, why the same norm is not applied for Kanhaiya Kumar, he said.Patel's hopes of contesting the Lok Sabha election are in jeopardy as the High Court has refused to stay his conviction in a rioting case. He is also facing sedition cases."Irrespective of person's caste, religion, ideology or party, if a sedition charge is levelled, they should not be allowed to enter Parliament," Raut said.On Monday, Mumbai district election officer served a notice to Raut over alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct over his comments against Kumar.Raut, executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', had said in his weekly column that Kumar should be defeated even if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has to "tamper with EVMs" to ensure it.The CPI leader must not get into Parliament, he had said.Asked about the notice, Raut said he will respond to it in due course, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others who also have been served with notices should reply as well.