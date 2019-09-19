Those Accusing Me of 'Thakurvaad' Lost Their Deposits in Elections, Says Yogi Adityanath
Adityanath said that merit is the means of selection to the posts in the administration and the officers appointed have not been there on the basis of their caste.
File photo of Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
New Delhi: Calling 'merit' as the sole criterion in the decision-making process of his government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rubbished allegations of showing bias towards any particular community, especially towards the Thakurs or the Rajputs.
In an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Adityanath fielded questions on a host of issues, including allegations of promoting ‘Thakurvaad’ during his regime.
“Those who accuse me of 'Thakurvaad' lost their deposit in elections because it’s a baseless allegation, my closest aides in the government are from different communities because of their merit,” he said.
Adityanath's given full name is Ajay Singh Bisht. Born to Rajput parents in the Uttarakhand hills, he followed in the footsteps of his uncle and predecessor Mahant Avaidyanath to join the Gorakhnath math in eastern UP. He later entered politics to represent Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms before becoming chief minister in 2017.
On the question of the perception that Brahmins are unhappy with his government, Adityanath said, “What can you do about perceptions? You can't mend mentalities of some people. Some have the wrong mindset and there is not much you can do about it. Our chief secretary is a Brahmin. The officer next in line is also a Brahmin. The chief of revenue department who is on the same level as that of chief secretary is also a Brahmin. The additional chief secretary of the state's Home Ministry is also a Brahmin. Our DGP is Kshatriya. But we have not kept anybody on the basis of being a Brahmin or Kshatriya. We have kept them based on their ability.”
Adityanath said this was not the first time that such allegations were levelled against him.
"When I fought the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, even then such allegation were levelled against me," he said. "Once the opposing parties made this the very basis of their election campaign and fought against me, all of their deposits were gone. Within UP, the most number of Brahmin children stay in Goraksh Peeth and their education and livelihood is taken care of. So, such allegations keep coming. This is real politics. If such allegations are not levelled, then you are not in politics at all.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inspired by 50s Puppet Show or Just for Appeal? Internet is Wondering What 'Howdy Modi' Means
- Salman Khan Miffed with Ranbir Kapoor's Tentative Film's Title Devil?
- After Burning it Out at The Gym, Disha Patani Slays the Dance Floor with Killer Moves
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
- Unidentified, Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Farmhouse in Telangana