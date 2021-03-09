Those Apprehensive Should Not Accompany Me, Says BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait at MP Kisan Panchayat

Farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait while addressing the first of three Kisan Mahapanchayats at Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said that those apprehensive should not accompany him.

“The Centre has formulated three agri laws, and if these legislations aren’t opposed, then 40 more such laws will arrive,” said the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader.

Tikait claimed that these farm laws could destroy farmers in the country and also alleged that the central government is being run by private companies. The senior leader also claimed that those who have fear in mind should not accompany him on this agitation path. Further questioning the central leadership, Tikait asked why the government wasn’t apprehensive of a dialogue. Tikait reached Sheopur in the afternoon for the Mahapanchayat.

Besides farmers from the Gwalior-Chambal region, peasants from neighbouring districts of Rajasthan including – Kota, Savaimadhopur, Baran had also gathered in the conclave.

A heavy police force was deployed on the site and security was tightened with the deployment of two SAF companies. Force and barricading was also seen at the MP-Rajasthan border. Tikait is next slated to hold rallies at Rewa and Jabalpur on March 14 and 15 March respectively.