Those Arrested for Raising 'Pro-Pakistan' Slogans in Karnataka Innocent, Says SDPI

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday alleged that police had arrested innocent people on the charges of raising pro-Pakistan slogans during the gram panchayat vote counting process at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district on December 30. SDPI state secretary Ashraf Machar told reporters here that three party workers had been arrested at midnight without any evidence and accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

He claimed that the SDPI members were raising pro-party slogans and not in favour of Pakistan. "Only leaders of BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits always speak about Pakistan," he said.

A video showing a group of people carrying flags of the Muslim outfit and raising the slogans had gone viral on social media, following which police registered a sedition case against 15 SDPI activists. Machar alleged that some people with a communal mind set, with the help of a private channel, had doctored the video.

Over 5,700 village panchayats in Karnataka went to the polls in two phases on December 22 and 27.