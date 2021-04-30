Those Below 45 May Have to Wait, Shortage of Vaccines May Delay Roll out of 3rd Phase in Delhi

What might further stall Delhi’s efforts to fight the raging pandemic, the capital city may not be able to start the third phase of inoculations due to a shortage of vaccines.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Arvind-Kejriwal government hasn’t received its first order of jabs and private hospitals may get consignments weeks later.

Of the 1.3 crore doses needed by the Capital, Delhi will get the first batch of 3,00,000 shots only by May 3 from Serum Institute of India (SII), the report said.

“We don’t have enough vaccines. We have requested for procurement of vaccines from the respective companies. Despite all preparations being made, availability of vaccines is a must for the inoculation to begin,” Delhi health minister Satyender Jain said.

Last week, the Centre opened the immunisation drive to all adults and allowed states and private hospitals to procure directly from vaccine manufacturers.

Health authorities in the capital have been conducting around 75,000 tests a day over the last few days. Before that, the average number of tests was around 1 lakh. On the opposition’s claim about a big difference in data related to deaths compiled at crematoriums and that released by the Delhi government, Jain, said, This is not the time to play politics. They had raised the issue six months ago also. Everything was fine.

Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 cases with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. This was the seventh day on the trot that Delhi had recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

