Those Caught Deceiving Farmers to be Booked under NSA, Left to Rot in Jail: MP Agri Minister

Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Friday said that if those engaging in trade with farmers are caught deceiving them, they will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Our government won't spare such elements at any cost," Patel said in a video message. "Whether muscleman or relative of the high and mighty, if anyone deceives farmers, they will be slapped with NSA and left to rot in jail," he added. He said that the state government was in the mood to punish those who cheat farmers.

Patel praised the district administrations of Dewas and Harda who took prompt action under the new farm laws after receiving complaints against a private company which refused to buy crops from farmers in accordance with the agreement signed by both parties earlier.

The minister cited a recent incident wherein action was taken against traders after farmers from Dewas district complained of non-payment of for their produce. The traders had procured lentils and soybean from 200 farmers but did not release their payments.

After 11 farmers approached the collector with the complaint, a case was lodged with a revenue court within 2 hours. The matter is now being investigated.