Those Caught Without Mask to Take Covid-19 Test in Jharkhand's Ranchi

The Ranchi district administration has come out with strict guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus .

As per the new guidelines, if anyone is caught without mask will have to undergo coronavirus test, for which static testing centres will be established at Sainik Market and Khadgada Bus Stand in Ranchi.

According to Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan, shops and business establishments which have been sealed or closed for violation of Covid guidelines will be allowed to open only after corona tests of all the employees are done.

The DC also collected information regarding the tests which are being done across different centres in the state capital. He asked the in-charge of the testing cell to increase testing and also asked the the officials concerned to maintain the ratio between rapid antigen tests and RTPCR tests.

Besides Ranchi, the Jamshedpur district administration has also come with certain guidelines. If anyone is find without mask, that person will have to spend eight hours in camp jail.

In a major success for the state in its battle against coronavirus , the recovery rate has jumped above 97 per cent. On Monday, the state had reported 219 new Covid-19 cases, taking Jharkhand's overall tally to 1,07,688.

As per the information provided by the health department, the number of active cases in the state stood at 2,202 while the number of recoveries stood at 1,04,533. As many as 953 patients have succumbed to the virus across the state so far.