Those Excluded Will Get Time to Appeal in Foreigners' Tribunals: Assam CM Ahead of NRC Publication

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a video message on Friday reached out to the people of Assam and the country with an assurance that no one excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be treated as a foreigner until declared one by the Foreigners' Tribunals (FT).

"What so ever the number of people excluded in the final list tomorrow, they need not worry. The Home Ministry has notified that those excluded will get ample opportunity to appeal in the FT court," he said. "As long as an appeal is made, no one will be treated as foreigners because it is only the FT which can declare a person foreigner."

My appeal to the people of Assam on the eve of publication of final #NRC pic.twitter.com/rZJJSB3cuj — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 30, 2019

The NRC publication will be released at 10 am on Saturday.

Sonowal's message came after the Assam Police on Friday published posters against spreading rumours across all social media platforms.

The police urged people to not believe in rumours, clarifying that exclusion from the final list would not lead to being branded as foreigners. "Non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does not amount to his/her being declared a foreigner," said a poster.

"We are alert to the fact that mischievous elements may try and spread rumours through social media and are keeping an eye. As you know, we have huge social support. Even the citizens themselves inform us regarding any misleading post or circulating fake news," said Assam Police Additional Director General Harmeet Singh.

Sonowal said this is for the first time that the NRC exercise has been conducted in the country and thanked the people of Assam for extending their support for the smooth functioning of the exercise.

"Earlier the time period was 60 days but now it has been extended to 120 days for the convenience of the people. Hence, no one should panic. The government of Assam wants to assure everyone that special care will taken for everyone," he said. "The government of Assam will provide full legal assistance to anyone who requires it."

