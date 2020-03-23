Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Those Found in Public Places With 'Home Quarantine' Stamp Will Be Arrested, Says Bengaluru Police

According to officials, the stamped people should remain quarantined at home, the default period being 14 days.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
Those Found in Public Places With 'Home Quarantine' Stamp Will Be Arrested, Says Bengaluru Police
Police officers wearing protective face masks stand outside Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. (REUTERS)

Bengaluru: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Monday those subjected to home quarantine stamping would be arrested if they were found to visit public places.

"5000 Home quarantine stamping was carried to ensure they remain home in public interest", he tweeted.

"I have received calls some of those stamped are moving in BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call 100, these people will be picked up, arrested and sent to government quarantine," Rao said.

According to officials, the stamped people should remain quarantined at home, the default period being 14 days.

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to the respiratory disease to 26 — the highest number of positive cases in a single day in the State.

The Karnataka government has announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31.

They are: Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

