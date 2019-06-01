Those Hailing Nathuram Godse as Nationalist are Not Hindus: Shankaracharya Tells BJP Leaders

: Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati Saturday slammed those Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who were all praises for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, of late.“Jo Godse ko deshbhakt aur rashtrabhakt batata hai vo Hindu nahi hai. Hindu dharma mein Hinsa ke liye koi sthan nahi hai (Those hailing Nathuram Godse as a nationalist aren’t Hindus. Hindu religion has no place for violence), said the top seer while speaking to the media in Gwalior on Saturday.To underline his point further, the Shakaracharya further claimed that there is no place for violence against an unarmed man. "Mahatma Gandhi never used any weapon and one should fight the ideology with views and not arms," said the seer who had blessed Digvijaya Singh in lok sabha polls.During the Lok Sabha polls, now Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur had called Godse a patriot on May 16 during an election campaign drawing severe flak from all quarters.Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed Thakur saying he won’t forgive for her views against Mahatma Gandhi. Under fire from every corner, Thakur had apologised and later observed a 63-hour silence as penance.As the controversy over Godse was about to die down, Indore MLA (Mhow) Usha Thakur came to throw praises at the former Hindu Mahasabha officebearer, Godse. “Nathuram Godse was a nationalist, who worked for the cause of nation throughout his life," she said.She had added that only Godse knew what prompted him to resort to the extreme step (assassinating Mahatma Gandhi).In 2017, the Hindu Mahasabha’s Madhya Pradesh state unit in Gwalior had installed a Godse statue in its office as a symbolic Godse temple. They had even started performing puja before the statue which was eventually seized by the police. Mahasabha office bearers were also booked by the police over the act.