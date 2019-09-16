'Those in Power for Long Would Have Created Law & Order Issue': Govt 'Justifies' Detention of J&K Leaders

New Delhi: In an apparent reference to the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti, the Centre has said they knew "persons who had been in power over long number of years in the state" will not hesitate to trigger unrest and disturbances after abrogation of Article 370.

A note, prepared by the Commissioner cum Secretary to Government of J&K for Attorney General KK Venugopal's submissions in the Supreme Court, put Kashmiri leaders on par with the separatists on the subject of law and order situation in the state.

The note read: "When the decisions were taken by the Constitutional authorities on 05.08.2019 with regard to article 370, it was clear that the persons who had been in power over long number of years in the State as well as the separatists, who’s very commanding position would be jeopardised, and they would not hesitate to attempt to ensure that the law and order situation deteriorates."

Three former chief ministers of the state — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — have been detained since August 5.

The statement in the note now makes it clear why the government felt it necessary to detain these leaders. "The Government, therefore, had to take the best possible steps in national interest for preventing any loss of life or property which would otherwise have been inevitable, if the restrictions which have been placed had not been implemented," added the note.

