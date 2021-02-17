News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Those Killed In U'khand Calamity Have Bodily Injuries, Sludge And Water In Lungs: Chamoli CMO

All those killed in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand suffered bodily injuries, and sludge and water entered their lungs, Chamoli Chief Medical Officer G S Rana said on Tuesday. On February 7, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Chamoli killed a large number of people, besides demolishing a 13.2-mw hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-mw Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

“Post-mortem has been conducted on all the 58 bodies recovered so far by February 16 and I have seen the reports. All of them died of injuries sustained on their bodies and due to sludge and water entering their lungs,” Rana said in a video statement.

