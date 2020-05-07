INDIA

Those Leading Fight Against Coronavirus Worthy of Praise, Says PM Modi

File photo: PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a virtual global Buddha Purnima event, Prime Minister Modi said that India is standing firmly with those facing difficult times, both in the country and abroad.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed people leading the fight against coronavirus, saying their selfless work for others during the pandemic is worthy of praise.

He said India is standing firmly with those facing difficult times, both in the country and abroad.

Speaking at a virtual global Buddha Purnima event, Prime Minister Modi said, "People world over working selflessly for others in these difficult times are worthy of praise."

"India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad. India's growth will always be aiding global growth," he said.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event has been organised in the honour of Covid-19 victims and frontline warriors.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation, organised the virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

On the occasion, prayer ceremonies will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

