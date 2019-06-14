'Those Living in Bengal Will Have to Learn to Speak Bengali': Mamata Banerjee Makes Bangla Pitch
The Trinamool Congress supremo reiterated that outsiders instigated the doctors' agitation in the state and accused the BJP of targeting the Bengalis and the minorities.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
Kanchrapara: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday insisted that those living in West Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali.
The Trinamool Congress supremo also reiterated that outsiders instigated the doctors' agitation in the state and accused the BJP of targeting the Bengalis and the minorities.
"Outsiders are instigating the doctors. I had rightly said that they were involved in yesterday's protest. I had seen some outsiders raising slogans (at SSKM hospital)," she said while addressing a rally here.
Alleging that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the recently held Lok Sabha elections were "programmed", Banerjee also said that ballot papers should be brought back for conducting polls.
"Just because they (BJP) won a few seats by programming the EVMs, it doesn't mean that they can beat up Bengalis and minorities. We will not tolerate this," the chief minister said.
"The police will take action against the hooligans. If someone is living in Bengal, he or she has to learn Bengali," she added.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
- Kareena Kapoor’s Yoga Routine will Inspire You for a Healthy Lifestyle
- Air India Express with 185 Passengers Hit by Bird, Returns to Mumbai Airport
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
- India vs New Zealand: Disappointed With Washout But Decision is Sensible: Kohli
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s