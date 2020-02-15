Those Opposing CAA Have Vested Interests, Congress Carrying Out False Propaganda: Senior RSS Leader

Chandigarh: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday accused the Congress of carrying out false propaganda against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a seminar here, Kumar said those opposing the legislation were driven by "vested interests".

"The Congress is spreading false propaganda against the CAA. The opposition parties raising hue and cry over the CAA should realise that Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and members of other religions staying in Muslim countries are facing hardships," he said.

"This amendment will make it easier for them to come to India and get citizenship," added Kumar, who is the national executive member of the RSS.

The CAA seeks to give citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and came to India till December 31, 2014.

