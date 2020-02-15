Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Those Opposing CAA Have Vested Interests, Congress Carrying Out False Propaganda: Senior RSS Leader

Indresh Kumar, national executive member of the RSS, said the CAA will make it easier for persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to come to India and get citizenship.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 9:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Those Opposing CAA Have Vested Interests, Congress Carrying Out False Propaganda: Senior RSS Leader
File photo of RSS leader Indresh Kumar.

Chandigarh: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday accused the Congress of carrying out false propaganda against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a seminar here, Kumar said those opposing the legislation were driven by "vested interests".

"The Congress is spreading false propaganda against the CAA. The opposition parties raising hue and cry over the CAA should realise that Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and members of other religions staying in Muslim countries are facing hardships," he said.

"This amendment will make it easier for them to come to India and get citizenship," added Kumar, who is the national executive member of the RSS.

The CAA seeks to give citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and came to India till December 31, 2014.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram