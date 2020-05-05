Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Those Part of 'Bois Locker Room' Group Should Not be Spared: DCW

Swati Maliwal also appealed to people that they should exit such groups if they are a part of them and report about them to the panel.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Those Part of 'Bois Locker Room' Group Should Not be Spared: DCW
File photo of DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said those who were part of an Instagram group where objectionable things were being discussed about minor girls should not be spared.

The commission had issued notices to police and the photo and video sharing social media app over the online group ''Bois Locker Room'' being used by some persons to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and discuss illegal acts, including rape.

After the DCW issued the notices, a case was registered and a minor was apprehended, she said, adding that police are investigating about the other members of the group.

"These were the same people who were making plans to gang rape girls and were making objectionable comments about them.

"Such persons, irrespective of where they are and whether the lockdown is in place or not, should not be spared," the DCW chief said.

She also appealed to people that they should exit such groups if they are a part of them and report about them to the panel.

Maliwal also appreciated those girls who had reported about the group on social media and called them ''brave''.

"If they are facing any issues, they can approach the DCW and we will help them. I appeal to society to support such girls," she added.

A minor has been apprehended by police in connection with the matter.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres