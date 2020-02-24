Take the pledge to vote

donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Those Raising Anti-India Slogans Should Be Shot at Sight or Exiled to Pakistan, Says Karnataka BJP MLA

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan comments came a day after Karnataka minister BC Patil said he felt the need for a law to shoot people who raise pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
Those Raising Anti-India Slogans Should Be Shot at Sight or Exiled to Pakistan, Says Karnataka BJP MLA
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi rushing to take the mic from the student, Amulya Leona, who started chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on stage at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka minister BC Patil felt the need for a law to shoot people who raise pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans, another BJP MLA on Monday said such people should be shot at sight or exiled to the neighbouring country.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan said a woman named Amulya had raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at Bengaluru during a CAA-related meeting.

“People saying Pakistan Zindabad, despite living in our country - eating food and drinking water available here - they should be shot at sight. Or else such people should be exiled to Pakistan and no one should show softness towards them and fight cases in their favour," he said at Somwarpet in Kodagu.

Amulya Leona, a woman who raised pro-Pakistan Slogans at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally here on Thursday, has been booked for sedition and remanded to judicial custody.

She had raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans thrice after organisers, under the banner of ‘Save the Constitution’, invited her to address the gathering in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Agriculture minister Patil on Sunday had expressed the need for a legislation to shoot such people, and said he would make a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“A law should be brought in the country that whoever raises slogans against India and in favour of Pakistan, they should be shot at sight. Bringing such a law is important,” Patil had said.



