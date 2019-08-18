'Those Responsible are Busy Covering up': Priyanka Gandhi's Latest Ammo Against UP Govt After Scribe's Murder

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi once again took potshot at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for the rising crime rate after a journalist and his brother were shot dead by their neighbor over a petty issue in Saharanpur.

“What would you say to the system where murders have become a norm. The ones responsible for controlling the crimes are busy in cover-ups and Uttar Pradesh is already gripped under high crime rate,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

अब आप इस व्यवस्था को क्या कहेंगे जहाँ हर दिन गोली चलाकर सरेआम हत्याओं का दौर है। अपराधों को रोकने की जिम्मेदारी वाले लोग लीपापोती में जुटे हैं और यूपी तो अपराधयुक्त है ही!https://t.co/eEYhvDM3mY — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 18, 2019

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the Madhonagar area of Saharanpur district. The deceased journalist have been identified as 26-year-old Ashish who worked for Dainik Jagran and his brother Ashutosh. The duo were shot dead inside their house.

Personal enmity is believed to be the reason behind the double murders. The incident unfolded after the victim's neighbours, who also run a dairy farm, tried to dump cow dung near their house. The victim’s family objected to it and the two were shot dead after the issue escalated. They were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

“The two families live opposite to each other and the brawl started over dumping of cow dung. The fight soon took an ugly turn. After fighting with sticks, some person from the accused’s family shot Ashish and his brother,” SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said.

While the main accused, Mahipal Saini and his son Gaurav Saini, are on the run, two women of their families have been detained.

Ashish was the sole earning member of his family. His wife is said to be six-months pregnant.

(With inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmad in Lucknow)

