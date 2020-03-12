Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Those Revealing Identity of COVID-19 Patients to Face Penal Action, Warn Pune Authorities

A relative of one of the COVID-19 patients on Wednesday wrote to the divisional commissioner, alleging that information about the infected person was revealed on social media and this has led his family to face hardships.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Those Revealing Identity of COVID-19 Patients to Face Penal Action, Warn Pune Authorities
Representative image.

Pune: Authorities in Pune have warned of penal action against those who reveal the identity of patients testing positive for coronavirus on social media platforms.

Taking cognisance of a complaint from a relative of a Pune-based patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said police have been asked to monitor social media posts and take appropriate action in such matters.

"The police have been asked to monitor social media platforms through their cyber cell to make sure that no rumours are spread and the identity of patients should not be revealed," Mhaisekar said.

If the identity of a patient is revealed, the person and his family could face social hardships, he noted.

"So, there is a need to be more socially concerned about these issues. We have been making appeals since day one, but despite that, some people are spreading wrong and misleading information on social media, and we have received one such complaint," he said.

Mhaisekar said the Pune Police's cyber cell is keeping a close watch on rumour-mongers and those revealing the identity of coronavirus patients.

He assured that appropriate penal action will be taken against such people.

A relative of one of the COVID-19 patients on Wednesday wrote to the divisional commissioner, alleging that information about the infected person was revealed on social media and this has led his family to face hardships.

"The family is facing a social boycott-like situation", he said.

The complainant sought action against those who revealed the identity of the patient on social media.

So far, 11 positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra, including eight in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram