Those Stranded in Australia Can be Back After Flights Resume Ops, Says Indian Envoy, Assures All Help via Hotline

Thousands of Indians are stranded in Australia following India's decision to suspend international flights indefinitely and impose a stringent lockdown in the country. However, Delhi is reaching out to the Indian High Commission in Australia to cater to the essential needs of the Indian diaspora and the stranded students.

News18 spoke to Indian High Commission A Gitesh Sarma to understand the steps that the Indian and the Australian governments are taking to support those stuck in the foreign land.

Q: What steps have been taken by governments of Australia and India for Indians in Australia

In Australia, there are nearly 90, 000 Students and 7 lakh Indians and the situation is critical. No one thought that situation would be this grave and people will be stranded. However, people of Indian origin are helping each other in these trying times.

Indian religious places like Gurdwaras, temples and mosques have come forward and made arrangements for food, essential goods, medicines, shelter, etc. They are working like a family and India and Australia have good relations.

On April 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and both the leaders agreed to take steps to work for the interests of their respective citizens. The Australian government promised to extend its full support to Modi’s dispensation.

Q: What initiatives have the Indian High Commission taken to support the stranded Indians?

The Indian Envoy has started a hotline service for Indians to contact any time. We have provided relief to Indian students with the help of an Indian associate and have started a medical helpline in Brisbane for medical aid.

Q: If an Indian needs help, what should they do?

Our High Commission is at Canberra and three other Indian consulates. All mission hotlines are available 24 hours where people can contact via email or directly through the website. We have started a process of registration with the purpose to know the troubles of Indians. They can do online registration too.

Q: What are the arrangements for Indians who are willing to go home from Australia?

At this time it is not possible as flights are not operational. Most of the Indian students ask this question often. Now, we advise them to stay where they are now. They can return only after the flight operations resume between India and Australia.

Q. In such situations, Punjabi and Sikh Community have always come forward. How are they helping in this situation?

They are always on the front line when any crisis hits. There is no need to push them for help as it is in their culture. In December – January, during the Bushfire tragedy, the Sikhs and Punjabis did remarkable work. I am proud of them as they keep their doors always open to ensure no one is left hungry. They have also released a number to provide food for the needy and stranded people.

