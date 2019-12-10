Those Supporting Citizenship Bill Destroying the foundation of India, Says Rahul Gandhi
The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was an "attack on the Indian Constitution".
The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.
The CAB, he said, is an attack on the Indian constitution and those supporting it are destroying the foundation of India.
The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 10, 2019
The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You've Probably Listened to More 'Drake' in the Last Ten Years Than You Think
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack