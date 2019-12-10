Those Supporting Citizenship Bill Destroying the foundation of India, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was an "attack on the Indian Constitution".

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.

The CAB, he said, is an attack on the Indian constitution and those supporting it are destroying the foundation of India.

The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 10, 2019

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

