Those Testing Positive for Covid Between Doses May Wait for 4-8 Weeks Post Recovery: Govt Panel

A government panel has recommended a waiting period of four to eight weeks post recovery for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 between two doses of the vaccine. Also, all pregnant and lactating women are eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccines, the panel suggested.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), which held its meeting recently, has said that those

who have received the first dose and before completion of the dosing schedule test positive for COVID-19, they should wait for 4-8 weeks after clinical recovery from the illness.

Also, COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma may defer COVID-19 vaccination for three months from the day of discharge from hospital. Individuals having any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for four-eight weeks before getting the next COVID vaccine, it added.

The recommendations of the NTAGI will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The panel also rejected the proposal for routinely screening all vaccine recipients with rapid antigen testing prior to COVID vaccination.

The NTAGI has also recommended that all pregnant women visiting for ante natal checkup may be informed about risks and benefits associated with Covishield and Covaxin. Based on the information provided, a pregnant woman may be offered the choice to take any of the COVID 19 vaccine. An educational tool comprising information on risk of COVID 19 infection during pregnancy, benefits associated with the vaccination and rare complications associated with vaccines like thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (with Covishield) may be developed. Also, all lactating women are eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccines any time after delivery, the panel suggested.

According to the current vaccination protocol, pregnant and lactating women should not be administered the shots as they have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far.

