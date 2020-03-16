Take the pledge to vote

Those Under Home Quarantine in Maharashtra to be Stamped on the Left Hand, Says Govt

As per protocol, people arriving in Maharashtra from coronavirus-affected regions are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure while their samples are sent for tests.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Those Under Home Quarantine in Maharashtra to be Stamped on the Left Hand, Says Govt
Nurses wearing masks walk outside a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients, in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Mumbai: People undergoing home quarantine for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus will be stamped on the left hand, the Maharashtra government said on Monday.

In an official release, the state government said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by district officials through video-conferencing. As on Monday, there were 37 COVID-19 patients in the state.

As per protocol, people arriving from coronavirus-affected regions are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure while their samples are sent for tests.

The statement urged people to send their complaints or requests through e-mails rather than visiting government offices for redressal of grievances. The district administration has been told to take a call on the requests in these e-mails within seven days, it said.

In another development, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that universities in the state have decided to postpone exams till March 31.

"After risk assessments, the Higher & Technical Ministry has decided to postpone all university exams, in its jurisdiction, to a date later than 31st March, 2020. All educational institutes must therefore observe a complete temporary closure till further notice. #Corona," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Aaditya Thackeray, who is also state tourism minister, said, "Thank you Mirage Hotel, Mumbai and ITC hotel, Mumbai for opening up your doors to incoming travels that will be compulsorily isolated for 24 hours on arrival in Mumbai, as requested by BMC, since yesterday. #Corona."

