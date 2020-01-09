Take the pledge to vote

Those Who Can't Take Care of Their Minorities Should Not Tell Others How to Do it: MEA Slams Pakistan

A mob attack reportedly took place on Friday at the shrine in Pakistan where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, was born and a 25-year-old Sikh man was also shot dead in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar last week.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 10:34 PM IST
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses the press in Delhi. (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: India slammed Pakistan on Thursday over the desecration of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, and the killing of a Sikh man in the neighbouring country, saying a nation that cannot take care of its minorities should not tell others how to do it.

A mob attack reportedly took place on Friday at the shrine in Pakistan where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, was born and a 25-year-old Sikh man was also shot dead in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar last week.

"The incident at Nankana Sahib and the killing of the Sikh man are a mirror for them. It is a mirror for those who lecture others," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He also hit out at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his reported remarks on protests in India, saying it was the habit of the politicians in the neighbouring country to neglect their own job and comment on things happening in India and other countries.

"They should look within their country, their minorities, against whom atrocities are being committed. They should take care of them, give justice to them," Kumar said.

Asked about Pakistan encouraging the separatist Khalistan agenda, he said it was destined to fail from the beginning.

"As far as the (Nankana Sahib) incident is concerned, the country that cannot take care of its minorities, cannot take care of Sikhs, should not tell other nations how to do it," Kumar said.

