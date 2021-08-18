Those Who Disturb Peace Should Be Identified, Punished: Police Commissioner on First Visit to NE Delhi

People who disturb peace and harmony should be identified and punished according to law, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Wednesday during his visit to northeast Delhi which was hit by communal riots last year. Asthana said this at a programme — "Ummeed- A step together, towards a better tomorrow" — on the theme of communal harmony. It was his first visit to northeast Delhi after assuming the charge of police chief.

"I was not in Delhi Police when the riots took place. But being a police officer, it was very sad for me to hear about it. I was regrettable that this kind of problem arose in a city like Delhi, where people had almost forgotten riots. "No community or religion is bad. People who follow religion are not bad. But in every community, there are some people whom me call anti-social elements and because of them the atmosphere gets vitiated," Asthana said.

The programme attended by the Delhi Police commissioner was organized by the northeast district police at Shyamlal college. "We should try to identify such people in our society and punish them according to the law. Whatever peace has been established in this area, it is due to such programmes. It was established because of such people who believe that violence has no place in the society," he said.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

