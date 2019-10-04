Those Who Don't Like Constitution Have no Right to Live in India, Says Ramdas Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale said the Constitution, drafted under the supervision of B R Ambedkar, is considered the best statue book in the world.
File photo of Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale.
Akola: Republican Party of India (A) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said the Indian Constitution is the best in the world and those who do not like it have no right to live in the country.
He was speaking on the 62nd anniversary of the Republican Party of India at a function organised here. The Republican Party of India was founded in Nagpur on October 3, 1957. The party's anniversary is celebrated annually by the RPI.
Speaking on the occasion, Athawale, who heads one of the factions of the Dalit party, said the Constitution, drafted under the supervision of B R Ambedkar, is considered the best statue book in the world.
"Those who do not agree with the Constitution have no right to live in this country," he said. During the programme, Athawale recited poems on various topics.
The Dalit leader said he has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to give at least one assembly seat to his party in Mumbai.
