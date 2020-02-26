‘They Never Considered Afzal Guru Terrorist…’: Unfazed by Criticism, Kapil Mishra Tweets Again

New Delhi: After saying he was not scared of the "massive hate campaign" against him, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is facing flak for his “provocative” remarks during a gathering in favour of CAA, on Wednesday hit out at those who are demanding his arrest.

“Those who never even considered Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru as terrorists are calling Kapil Mishra a terrorist. Those who go to court to for the release of Yakub Menon, Omar Khalid and Sharjeel Islam (sic) are demanding the arrest of Kapil Mishra. Jai Shree Ram,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

जिन्होंने कभी बुरहान वानी और अफ़ज़ल गुरु तक को आतंकवादी नहीं माना वो कपिल मिश्रा को आतंकवादी बता रहे हैंजो याकूब मेनन , उमर खालिद और शरजील इस्लाम को रिहा करवाने कोर्ट जाते हैं वो कपिल मिश्रा को गिरफ्तार करने की माँग कर रहे हैं जय श्री राम — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 26, 2020

Despite massive criticism, Mishra remained defiant on Tuesday and, in a series of tweets, said he was being abused and given "death threats" and stressed that he did not commit any crime by supporting the amended citizenship law.

"I have received calls by many to kill me. Many people, including politicians and journalists, are abusing me. But I am not scared because I have not done anything wrong," Mishra said.

Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between groups supporting the Citizenship law and those opposing it.

During his pro-CAA demonstration, Mishra had also issued an ultimatum to police to vacate the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas in three days, warning that he will come back on the streets if no action was taken.

He also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who held a meeting with MLAs of violence hit areas in north east Delhi on Tuesday. "Why did you not appeal in your speech to open the blocked roads in Delhi? Being the chief minister, you should immediately appeal for opening of roads. Why are you saving rioters blocking the road?" Mishra alleged in a tweet.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had later appealed to all the BJP leaders to do everything possible to establish peace in Delhi. "No leader should do such a thing that causes confusion and sends a wrong message among the people. Everyone should refrain from making inflammatory statements," Tiwari said in a statement.

BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also supported strict action against anyone, including Mishra, if they gave "provocative" speeches.

Mishra, however, received support from some BJP leaders including party MLA and former Delhi president Vijender Gupta who tweeted: "Some friends in media and so-called intellectuals are saying that Kapil Mishra is responsible for violence in Delhi, while they keep mum on statements on those like Waris Pathan. They do not want to stop violence, but are sharpening their agenda in the fire of violence."

Without naming Mishra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the violence was a result of "incitement by a former MLA and BJP leader" and it cannot be termed as communal riot.

"I believe that this whole thing cannot be called a communal riot. It started because an ex-MLA of BJP stood shoulder to shoulder with a DCP and openly gave an ultimatum," he alleged in his interaction with mediapersons in Hyderabad.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, blaming Mishra for the violence in northeast Delhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.