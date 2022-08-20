Talking tough against the rising demand for the exemption of the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said those who fail to understand the concept of the CAA are the ones opposing it.

“We will make them (NESO) understand as we haven’t made any new law. The CAA is a 1955 law when the then government made a law on citizenship. We have only amended it and which is not applicable to the citizen of the country,” Mishra said while reacting to the demands made by the North East Students’ Organization (NESO).

NESO recently organised a series of sit-in-protests across the Northeast and repealing of AFSPA and the Citizenship Amendment Act were among their key demands.

The Minister further said, “The only amendment we have made is the minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. If the minorities of those countries came to India before December 2014 we are giving them citizenship rights and with that nobody in this country will lose their rights or citizenship.”

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament of India on 11 December 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act, 1955 by providing a pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan arrived in India before the end of December 2014. The act was widely criticised for the use of overtly using religion as a criterion for citizenship under Indian law.

“They should understand that this country belongs to them as well and if some of our citizen are lost in some countries and are in trouble and now come back to India they should be respected,” Mishra said.

Asked about the demand that Northeast should be exempted from CAA, Mishra rejected the demand and said, “No, while saying this some people think of these things in their own way, only those who are citizens of the country will be recognised as citizens, like I said, this is only an amendment so that no one’s rights will be questioned.”

