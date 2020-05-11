INDIA

1-MIN READ

Those Who Promised Houses Failed to Feed Poor: Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government

File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)

File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)



  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a dig at the state BJP government, saying those who promised houses to the poor failed to feed them during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a Hindi tweet, the former state chief minister also sounded a note of warning, saying history has been a witness to the fact that whenever people took to roads, they "ousted the all-powerful".

"The government which promised houses to all by 2022 could not provide one-time meal to hungry-thirsty people," he said, attaching a cartoon in which Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh CMs are targeted for extending "sweeping relaxations to industrialists".

In a separate tweet, he cited a newspaper report that a migrant woman from Nasik gave birth to a child under a tree.

"How difficult will be the journey of those who are born on roads. Is there anyone listening," Akhilesh asked.

"The government is busy in self-praise and failed to make arrangements due to which people are suffering. If the government only arranges food and employment, coronavirus will be defeated by people," he added.

