'Those Who Take Shot in Baahu Become Baahubali': PM Modi Encourages Vaccination Before Parl Session

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people for vaccination and said that when you take vaccine in your ‘baahu’ (arms) you become a ‘bahubali’. Addressing journalists on the first day of the Parliamentary session, he said that over 40 crore people have become Baahubali in fight against Covid-19.

“I hope that you all have received the first dose of vaccine. But, I request you all to follow the Covid-19 protocols. This vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. Over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against Covid-19,” the Prime Minister said.

“The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it,” PM Modi added.

The monsoon session is the first session of the parliament after the deadly second wave of Covid-19 hit India during April-June.

“We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against Covid and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight,” PM Modi said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here