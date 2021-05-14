'Thought They Were Asleep': B'luru Woman Spends 2 Days With Decomposed Bodies of Brother, Mother

In a shocking incident, a middle aged woman spent two days with the bodies of her mother and younger brother at their residence in Bangalore’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The incident came to the fore on Wednesday when Praveen a resident of the BEML layout where the victim lived reached out to the local police at 2 pm informing them of a foul smell coming from his landlord’s house.

Upon receiving Praveen’s call the police rushed to the victim’s residence to investigate. After breaking open the door, the police recovered two decomposed bodies, one of a middle-aged man lying beside the window of the living and another of an old woman inside a room.

The bodies were found in the company of a 47-year-old unmarried woman named Srilakshi who identified herself as the daughter and sister of the deceased victims.

Upon discovery, their partially decomposed bodies were immediately sent to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

Talking to TOI, Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police said that the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have begun a probe into the cause of these unnatural deaths.

However, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the man, 45-year-old Harish was a private firm employee and had tested positive for Covid on April 22 and was kept in home isolation. The Police confirmed that the sister Srilakshmi was mentally unstable hence she failed to realize that her brother and mother had died two days back.

Talking to the police, Srilakshmi revealed that her mother had fallen ill a few days back following which her brother tried calling the ambulance but there was no response. A few days later her brother too fell on the floor and died without Srilakshmi realizing it.

Upon further questioning, Srilakshmi said that she had not eaten for two days thinking that her mother and brother were sleeping and would eventually wake up to cook food for her.

Police verified her claim and found that Harish had indeed dialed 108 multiple times on May 10 but there was no response.

The Karnataka capital on Thursday crossed the million mark in cumulative Covid-19 infections. The city saw 15,191 new cases on Thursday, taking the total caseload to 10,14,996. Karnataka reported 35,297 cases and 344 deaths.

