Thousands Begin Kisan March 2.0 from Nashik to Mumbai After Failed Late-Night Talks With Govt
The farmers embarked on the 180-km march from Nashik over demands including a loan waiver and minimum support price for crops. The All India Kisan Sabha also accused the state government of not fulfilling assurances given almost a year ago after the farmers had staged a march for similar demands.
The protesting farmers will take nine days marching from Nashik to Mumbai. (Image : Twitter/@cpimspeak)
Mumbai: Thousands of farmers have embarked on a 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai for the second time in the last 12 months to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants by the BJP governments at the state and centre.
The march organisers on Thursday said that the decision to continue the march was taken late night parleys with Maharashtra government to address their demands remained inconclusive, the march organisers said on Thursday.
The Kisan Long March-2, expected to take over nine days to complete, is being organised by the CPI(M)-backed All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).
The march could not be taken out Wednesday as police stopped many farmers from reaching Nashik, the AIKS claimed. Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan met some AIKS representatives in Nashik Wednesday night.
"We held talks with the minister for over three hours. The government appeared positive to 80 per cent of our demands. The minister said he would speak to Chief Minister
Devendra Fadnavis first," AIKS president Ashok Dhawale said.
Dhawale said Mahajan informed AIKS representatives that the assurances would be given in writing. "The AIKS has decided to go ahead with the march beginning Thursday morning till the government does so," he added.
Dhawale said police were also present during the meeting with Mahajan. They (police) are not going to stop the farmers now, he added.
Mahajan could not be reached for his comment.
The AIKS has accused the government of not fulfilling assurances given to farmers last year after they marched between the two cities, seeking farm loan waiver, minimum support price for crops, irrigation facilities and provision of pension to agriculturists.
The AIKS also said it is opposed to the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project which has seen several farmers along the proposed route approach court
against land acquisition.
