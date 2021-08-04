Thousands Displaced, Several Missing in MP Floods; Shivpuri, Sheopur Worst Hit

Torrential rains have triggered massive floods in Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh with Shivpuri and Sheopur being the worst affected districts, leaving seven dead, 25 others missing and hundreds stranded. Datia, Guna, Ashonknagar are among other districts badly impacted by the floods.

In the wee hours on Wednesday, two men—Hemant Shivhare and Monu Rathore—drowned in floods when they had gone to see a broken bridge at Mohna in Gwalior.

With the water level of Chambal river being above the danger mark, Bhind and Morena districts are also under the threat of flood for which scores of villages have been vacated. Sindh river flowing through Datia was on the rampage and damaged two bridges at Goraghat and Ratangarh. Several bridges, including the Atal Sagar dam were washed away in the last two days. A bridge on Gwalior-Jhansi route has cracked and the traffic was halted. Over a dozen villages have been vacated in Datia.

Hundreds of locals stranded at various places have been releasing videos on social media pleading for help.

A family of five from Shivpuri posted videos on social media for help as they are taking shelter on the rooftop after their house has been under water. They are awaiting help for the last 30 hours and food packets dropped by choppers haven’t reached them. They said the officers have assured them of help.

Natives of village Chhidoni village in Datia released a video Tuesday night where 90 locals had taken a refuge at a small island after the village was submerged. The locals were yet to get any help by this noon.

Roads and railways have also been paralysed. Gwalior-Indore intercity express was stranded at Padarkheda in Shivpuri for 15 hours on Monday-Tuesday as the rail tracks were submerged in rainwater. The 553 passengers on board had no water or food and finally reached Guna on Tuesday afternoon when the help arrived.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan carried an aerial survey of the region on Wednesday, and said 1,225 villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Ashoknagar and Guna and Gwalior are affected by the floods. In 240 villages, BSF, NDRF and SDRF have collectively rescued 5950 locals. “I have spoken to PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah and briefed them about the flood situation,” said Chouhan. A control room was established at Mantralaya in Bhopal where the CM has been assessing the flood situation and monitoring relief and rescue operation.

The Airforce undertook rescue operations, said Chouhan. He said 30 villages have been affected by floods in Sheopur where 1,000 have been rescued as rivers Kwari, Seep and Parvati are flowing above the danger mark.

