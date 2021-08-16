Thousands Forced to Live in Rescue Camps as Ganga, Yamuna Flow Above Danger Mark

Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has been receiving incessant rain for the last few days impacting normal life in the holy city. River Ganga and Yamuna are flowing above danger mark forcing thousands to leave their houses and stay in relief camps. Ganga is flowing one-and-a-half meters above the danger mark, while Yamuna is about a meter above the level. Several localities and colonies of the city are submerged in flood water.

With flood water of Ganga and Yamuna rivers engulfing the city, people in thousands were forced to leave their houses to higher locations to save their lives.

Those staying in buildings with more than one floor have taken shelter in the terrace of the upper levels. “Half of the family is in a relief camp. We are risking ourselves back to guard our house. We cannot abandon the house,” said a man living in the Kachari area of the city.

Ram Gajadhar, a 55-year-old man and a resident of Rajapur colony, is worried about the future of his daughter and son-in-law, who forced them to shift to a relief camp, while staying back in their building. With a blank expression Gajadhar says, “I don’t know what will happen to us. Hope things become normal again. I am worried about my daughter and son-in-law guarding the house.”

Gajadhar’s wife, Sita Devi, is praying all the time. “I just want to get back to my house. I want to see my daughter and son-in-law,” she added.

Gajadhar is also worried on how he will make or arrange money to fix the damages to the house due to flood. “I took out a home loan to construct a two-storey building and am still paying its EMI. I had never thought that our house would ever be submerged in Ganga and Yamuna flood waters,” he added.

People in Prayagraj are helping each other irrespective of their financial condition. Many living in highrises are giving shelter and food to those forced to leave their houses.

Gajadhar and his wife could not find a place in the rescue camp. Other people staying in the camp made a temporary camp for the elderly couple.

