Thousands Head To Himachal After Covid Curbs Eased; Traffic Jam Video Goes Viral

Long lines of vehicles can be seen near Parwanoo, the Solan district’s entry point, since yesterday. The main reason for this is that anyone with an e-pass can now enter Himachal Pradesh. Visitors to Himachal will no longer need a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report.

The Parwanoo Police likewise did not anticipate such a large number of vehicles heading to Himachal Pradesh.

If the cops verify all of the vehicles’ e-passes, the traffic congestion would worsen, and if they don’t, their jobs may be compromised. This is causing the traffic congestion to deepen. Thousands of tourists who were confined to their houses for a long time due to lockdown are now traveling to Himachal Pradesh. The number of Covid-19 cases have also fallen significantly in the state.

The people of Himachal are quite concerned that the corona infection may not rise again due to the huge influx of tourists.

However, at the request of hoteliers, the Himachal Pradesh government took this decision in order to get the economy back on track. In a few days it will be seen how far the economy in the state recovers and the impact of such an arrangement on the corona situation in the state.

The government is working to re-establish Himachal’s financial strength and prevent the corona from spreading. It will be interesting to observe how successful it is in such a setting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here