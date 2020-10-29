Thousands Led by Bhopal Cong MLA Protest Macron's Defence of Cartoons, 200 Booked for Flouting Covid Norms

Police in Bhopal booked around 200 people, including Congress MLA Arif Masood, as thousands of Muslims protested against French President Emmanuel Macron's alleged remarks against 'Islamist separatism' at the historic Iqbal Maidan on Thursday.

The protesters held placards and raised slogans against Macron, led by Masood at the monument in Bhopal's Old City. They demanded an apology from Macron for his remarks.

After the beheading of professor Samuel Paty in Parisian suburbs, who had used controversial caricatures of Prophet Mohammed from the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in a class on freedom of expression, the French President assured of stringent action against 'radical Islam'.

During the protest, Masood urged the Central government to snap all financial ties with France after its premier allegedly disrespected Prophet Mohammed.

Of the protestors, 200 including Masood were booked under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines by not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, station in-charge Dinesh Pratap Singh told media.

Islamic countries like Turkey and Pakistan, among others, have criticised France for its President's remarks on radical Islam.