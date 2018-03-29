Thousands of Bags Misplaced at Delhi Airport After Systems Failure

Bags of thousands of travelers were misplaced on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a system failure detected in the baggage handling system.A Delhi airport spokesperson said that due to the onset of holiday weekend, they experienced increased level of dangerous goods, particularly power banks and lighters, in luggage.“Incident rate was 30 per cent higher than average. It impacted baggage handling due to the manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage," the spokesperson said. The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers.The spokesperson added that passengers are being reminded not to pack these items in their checked-luggage to avoid inconvenience.“This has addressed the instances of passengers sending their baggage with prohibited items on the BHS and hence the issue is now under control," he said.Vistara airlines has notified its customers about the inconvenience caused due to the handling failure.It sent out a statement saying that all airlines and hundreds of bags have been impacted and are not being loaded on to flights."Please be advised that Delhi Airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in. The airlines have taken this up with Delhi Airport officials, and they are working on a solution," the statement said.The airlines added that although the situation is not in its control, it is trying to get the stuck bags delivered to customers as soon as possible.