Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Thousands of Dalits Hit the Streets in Delhi Protesting Demolition of 'Ravidas Mandir'

Cries of 'Jai Bhim' rented the air as the protesters from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states, demanded that the government hand over the concerned plot of land to the community and rebuild the temple.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thousands of Dalits Hit the Streets in Delhi Protesting Demolition of 'Ravidas Mandir'
File photo of members of Guru Ravidas Sabha at a protest march over the demolishment of a Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The stretch between Jhandewalan and Ramlila Maidan turned into a sea of blue as thousands of Dalits from different parts of the country took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the recent demolition of a Ravidas Mandir in the city.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The protesters also asked the central government to rebuild the temple.

Cries of 'Jai Bhim' rented the air as the protesters, who trooped in from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states, demanded that the government hand over the concerned plot of land to the community and rebuild the temple.

The issue has taken a political hue with various parties demanding that the temple be reconstructed either at the same spot in Tughlakabad forest area or at an alternative location.

The protests in Delhi comes a week after a similar mobilisation of Dalits took place in Punjab on August 13 over the issue.

The gathering saw the presence of Delhi's Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and spiritual leaders from the community.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram