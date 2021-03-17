Thousands of Farm Loan Waiver Certificates With Former CM Kamal Nath's Signature Found at Junk Shop in Ujjain

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress have locked horns once again over the farm loan waiver scheme of the Kamal Nath- led government after thousands of loan waiver certificates were found at a junk dealer shop in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra who commented on the recovery of loan waiver certificates, said that the Congress government stands on a bundle of lies. “Don’t listen to me, please go and find a single farmer who says that his farm loan was written off,” Mishra told media.

State Congress secretary Kamal Chauhan accused the then bureaucrats of not distributing the loan waiver certificates among the farmers and also sought a probe from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. These waivers were issued under the Jai Kisan loan waiver scheme.

Printed on ACP sheets, the loan waiver certificates were sold as junk by an Indore-based bank to a junk dealer in Badnagar, Ujjain. Carrying a picture and signature of then CM Kamal Nath, these certificates had the header Kisan Samman Patra.